Speed limit at some Silver Zone locations to be lowered to 30kmh
A view of a Silver Zone with a lowered speed limit of 30kmh. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
13 Aug 2021 04:34PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 04:34PM)
SINGAPORE: The speed limit at some Silver Zone locations will be lowered to 30kmh after a trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

LTA said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 12) that the speed limit at two Silver Zone locations - Bukit Merah View and Jurong West Street 52 - were lowered from 40kmh to 30kmh as part of a trial in 2020. 

"During the trial, we observed that motorists generally slowed down and traffic flow remained smooth," said LTA. 

The 30kmh speed limit will be applied permanently to these two zones, the authority said, adding that the lower speed limit will also be progressively implemented at some Silver Zones later this year. 

The zones are: 

  • Lorong 8 (partial) and Lorong 8A Toa Payoh
  • Bedok North Street 3, Avenue 1 (partial) and Avenue 2 (partial)
  • Commonwealth Drive (partial)
  • Lengkok Bahru, Jalan Tiong and Redhill Road
  • Potong Pasir Avenue 2

    Silver Zones, introduced in 2014, are located in areas with a large population of seniors. The zones have a lower speed limit of 40kmh, where possible.

    Such zones also feature narrower roads and speed humps to slow down oncoming vehicles, as well as two-stage crossings to allow elderly pedestrians to rest at the halfway mark. 

    "We hope everyone can continue to do their part to make our roads safer," said LTA.

    "For motorists, do slow down when driving through a Silver Zone and watch out for more vulnerable road users."

    Source: CNA/lk

