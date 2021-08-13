Speed limit at some Silver Zone locations to be lowered to 30kmh

SINGAPORE: The speed limit at some Silver Zone locations will be lowered to 30kmh after a trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

LTA said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 12) that the speed limit at two Silver Zone locations - Bukit Merah View and Jurong West Street 52 - were lowered from 40kmh to 30kmh as part of a trial in 2020.

"During the trial, we observed that motorists generally slowed down and traffic flow remained smooth," said LTA.

The 30kmh speed limit will be applied permanently to these two zones, the authority said, adding that the lower speed limit will also be progressively implemented at some Silver Zones later this year.

The zones are: