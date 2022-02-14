Prepaid SIM card registration process tightened to prevent them falling into the hands of criminals

SINGAPORE: Mr Philip Phee sat on a foldable chair in the busy heartland of Bedok central, staring at a wristwatch he had just picked apart.

The 63-year-old makes a living repairing watches, but his little makeshift booth in between a bubble tea kiosk and a clothes store is an extension of his other business right across the walkway – a handphone shop.

The shop sells used mobile phones, a mix of accessories and prepaid SIM cards. Mr Phee told CNA that he has sometimes received peculiar requests for the SIM cards.

He said some customers have asked if they could get a SIM card without giving any personal details. But he knows better as he has been selling them for 15 years, he said. “Must use IC (identity card) every time you register,” he added.

When asked if he would entertain customers willing to pay more for this illicit service, he said no: “Later get caught.” What does he tell these people then? “Go Geylang find. Geylang sure have,” came his deadpan reply.