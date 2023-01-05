Creative Technology founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo dies

SINGAPORE: The founder, chairman and CEO of Creative Technology Sim Wong Hoo has died, the company announced on Thursday (Jan 5).

Mr Sim died on Wednesday at the age of 67.

"On behalf of all staff of the company, the board expresses its deepest sorrow over the death of Mr Sim and conveys its condolences to his family," the Creative board of directors said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

"The board also expresses its heartfelt gratitude for the immense contributions to the company by Mr Sim during his tenure as the chairman and chief executive officer of the company."

The board said that Mr Sim died peacefully but did not provide further information, although his death was described by the company's interim CEO as a "sad and sudden development".

Mr Sim founded Creative in 1981 and had been the company's chairman and CEO since its inception, the board noted.

"Mr Sim has played an instrumental role in developing the business and has provided the company with strong leadership and vision," it said.

"Under his guidance, the company became famous for the Sound Blaster sound cards and is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products.

"The company also launched the multimedia revolution that drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions which include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade amplifiers and digital audio converters, and next-generation home-theatre systems."

Lead independent non-executive director Lee Kheng Nam has been appointed by the board as acting chairman while independent non-executive director Ng Kai Wa will serve as acting vice chairman.

The board also appointed the president of the Creative Labs Business Unit Song Siow Hui as interim CEO.

"I have known and worked with Mr Sim for over 30 years. This is a sad and sudden development and we feel a great loss especially since Mr Sim and I recently had extensive discussions on the future direction of the company, Mr Song said.

"During those discussions, Mr Sim was full of fresh vision. Even on the night before, he had a long discussion with the engineering team and was scheduled to meet with the online sales team the next day.

"The best thing to do now is to ensure the continued smooth running of the company, and also to execute and realise the vision and strategy that Mr Sim had for the company."