Logo
Logo

Singapore

At least S$1.3 million lost in October to scammers impersonating Simba staff members, government officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

At least S$1.3 million lost in October to scammers impersonating Simba staff members, government officials

Victims received unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to be Simba staff members, who claimed that the victims had purchased iPhones or subscribed to mobile plans or packages with the telco.

At least S$1.3 million lost in October to scammers impersonating Simba staff members, government officials

A person holding a smartphone displaying a "scam alert" message on its call screen. (File photo: iStock)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
Darcel Al Anthony
29 Oct 2026 03:01PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2026 03:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: At least S$1.3 million (US$1 million) was lost to scammers impersonating Simba staff members and government officials in October, police said on Thursday (Oct 29).

At least 59 cases were reported during the month.

In this scam variant, victims received unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to be Simba staff members, who claimed that the victims had purchased iPhones or subscribed to mobile plans or packages with the telco.

When victims denied making such purchases, the calls were transferred to another scammer posing as a Simba customer service employee.

The impersonator claimed that the victims’ details had been misused for the purchase and that further investigations were required.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The calls were then transferred to scammers impersonating government officials, including police officers and officers from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), purportedly to facilitate investigations.

Victims were instructed to transfer money to bank accounts or to withdraw and physically hand over the money or valuables, such as jewellery or luxury watches, to the people posing as police officers or MAS officers.

In one case, a victim transferred a total of S$285,000 to unknown bank accounts following the scammer’s instructions.

Victims would only realise they had been scammed when the scammers became uncontactable or when they sought verification from the relevant government agencies.

Police reminded the public that government officials would never ask them to transfer or hand over money or valuables, or transfer their calls to police or other government officials.

Members of the public are advised to download the ScamShield app, enable security features and verify claims with relevant organisations through official channels.

Those who suspect they have fallen victim to scams should contact their banks immediately to report and block fraudulent transactions, and lodge a police report.

Related:

Source: CNA/dc(rj)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Simba impersonation scam
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement