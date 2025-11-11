Content creator Simonboy unfazed by online criticism over initiative named after late daughter Megan Khung

SINGAPORE: Local content creator Simon Khung Wei Nan could have picked any other name for his new social initiative, but he ultimately decided to call it the Forever Megan Charity to honour the memory of his late daughter.

“My main motive is to honour my daughter, and I don’t think anything should stop me,” said the 38-year-old, better known by his online moniker Simonboy.

“It’s just the love, be it of her and for her.”

This was despite knowing that naming it after his daughter would invite “social media repercussions” and attract “unnecessary” comments online, he said.

Mr Khung did not specifically state what these comments were.

But recent events have once again thrust his daughter's tragic case into the limelight, which attracted social media comments that questioned his parental role in Megan's upbringing. Some also criticised him for using her name in his content to gain sympathy or publicity.

Megan died in February 2020. She was abused for months by her mother Foo Li Ping and the woman's then-boyfriend Brian Wong, before the latter inflicted a fatal punch on the girl.

“If I’m scared of repercussions and stop doing this, I’m just wasting away the given opportunity to help,” Mr Khung told CNA in an interview on Nov 10 about the initiative.

This is not the first time Mr Khung has had to deal with negative online comments from the public.

Last month, Eighteen Chefs co-founder Benny Se Teo made remarks online about Megan’s death which he later apologised for, admitting it was wrong of him to “make assumptions and express such strong opinions before understanding the full situation”.

After Mr Khung posted about the new initiative on his social media on Nov 6, some netizens had also questioned his decision to donate to an organisation in Malaysia instead of Singapore.

“To me, children and children … The opportunity came in from Malaysia so I just went to serve,” he said, adding that he is looking to work with local organisations for the next project.