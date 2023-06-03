Simultaneous war in Europe and Asia will be ‘catastrophic’, says Ng Eng Hen

HOPEFUL THAT US, CHINA RESUME PHYSICAL MEETINGS

On Saturday afternoon, Dr Ng expressed his hope that American and Chinese defence leaders would resume their physical meetings.

He told reporters that both sides had talked to him independently and that he could share the US and China want a resumption, but Singapore would leave it to them as to when and how that can be done.

Dr Ng had been asked for his views on the prospects of further US-China talks, especially during a roundtable he hosted with 29 visiting ministers and their representatives right before the doorstop interview.

Singapore's defence ministry said in a news release that the ministers discussed a "wide range of issues", including the impact of US-China relations on the Asia region.

Dr Ng noted that Singapore was not in a position to comment on diplomatic relations between other countries. “But from what they have said publicly, they do want open lines of communication," he added.

"Nobody has said, ‘I don't want to talk’. They may have said, 'Well, there are preconditions that have not been satisfied.' But that's very different.

“And I will say this: No military leader that I've met with … ever feels comfortable if they can't talk to another counterpart. It's a risk. It's not an asset."

Dr Ng pointed out that part of the Shangri-La Dialogue is the “priceless and almost non-substitutable element” of “maybe five to 10 minutes of just meeting each other and the interchange, knowing your body language, knowing what you like, what you don’t like”.

“That’s priceless in terms of picking up a phone and saying, ‘Hey, we met with so-and-so, do you remember?’ I’ve seen it happen here,” he added.

“Suddenly they share about what they experienced and the common aspects, so these relationships are very important.”