Sin Ming and Tiong Bahru among neighbourhoods to get wider footpaths, cycling paths

SINGAPORE: New roads will be designed and existing ones repurposed to better support public transport, walking and cycling and the creation of more community spaces in Singapore.

Sin Ming and Tiong Bahru will be among the neighbourhoods where such projects will be launched, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 9).

The goal is to support commuters’ use of greener modes of transport, and eventually get 90 per cent of peak-period trips to be made via walk, cycle or ride modes by 2040.

NEW TRANSIT PRIORITY CORRIDOR IN SIN MING

Transit Priority Corridors (TPCs) are roads that are integrated with bus lanes, wider footpaths and dedicated cycling paths or shared paths. Dr Khor said the Government plans to grow the TPC network by about 60km by 2030, including the "longest TPC along the North-South Corridor".

"This may not sound like a lot, but each TPC will become the key thoroughfare for the neighbourhood," she added.