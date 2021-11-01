Singapore's COVID-19 death rate 'very low'; healthcare system stressed but not overwhelmed: Dr Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: Singapore has managed to keep the number of COVID-19 fatalities "very low", with a death rate of 0.2 per cent compared to 3 per cent or more in countries that experienced a surge in cases before vaccination, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary on Monday (Nov 1).

The COVID-19 death rate of 0.2 per cent is “comparable to catching pneumonia”, he said in a ministerial statement in Parliament on the country's ICU and hospital capacity.

"But it does mean that over time, the absolute number of deaths from COVID-19 will rise despite the best possible medical care, and we could have 2,000 deaths per year. Most of these will be the elderly and already unwell," he added.

In comparison, about 4,000 patients die as a result of influenza, viral pneumonia and other respiratory diseases annually, Dr Puthucheary noted.

He said this is why the Government keeps emphasising the importance of vaccination and booster jabs.

“We must make sure that everyone who is infected with COVID-19 will receive proper medical care by our healthcare workers and hospital system, and be given the best chance to fight the disease,” he said.

DEATHS “VERY LOW”, HIGH VACCINATION COVERAGE

Singapore has had 407 COVID-19 fatalities as of noon on Sunday - 395 died in a hospital, eight at home and four at care facilities.

Dr Puthucheary noted that the number of deaths has increased in the past two months as the overall case count rose.

But Singapore has managed to keep fatalities "very low", he said, adding that that about 99 per cent of the country's COVID-19 cases have had mild or no symptoms because of the high vaccination coverage.

Seniors who are unvaccinated and have underlying medical conditions are at “much greater risk” of severe illness and death, he said.

"Close to 95 per cent of those who died in the last six months were seniors aged 60 and above. Seventy-two per cent of all deceased cases had not been fully vaccinated,” he added.

“Almost all of the remaining 26 per cent who were fully vaccinated suffered from underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and heart, lung or kidney diseases. Underlying conditions add risks, even if the conditions are well controlled before the patient encounters COVID-19, especially if the patient is elderly.”