Singapore abstains from vote to suspend Russia from UN human rights body, urges support for inquiry on violations in Ukraine

She added that Singapore’s position on this has been clear and consistent from the beginning of the conflict.

This is why it had "co-sponsored and voted in support of UN General Assembly Resolution ES-11/1 on the Aggression against Ukraine, and Resolution ES-11/2 on the Humanitarian Consequences of the Aggression against Ukraine", she said.

Singapore also co-sponsored the Human Rights Council Resolution 49/1 on the Situation of Human Rights in Ukraine Stemming from the Russian Aggression, she added.

In her speech, Ms Tang also said: “Singapore is gravely concerned and distressed by the latest reports and images from Bucha and other Ukrainian towns of high civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

“We strongly condemn any violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. In this regard, we urge the full and urgent implementation of ES-11/1, ES-11/2, and HRC Resolution 49/1.”

She said that Singapore notes the establishment of an independent International Commission of Inquiry to investigate all alleged violations of human rights in Ukraine, adding that the country awaits the completion of the commission’s work and its findings.

“There must be accountability for any gross and systematic human rights violations that have taken place in the conflict in Ukraine,” she said.

“We urge all parties to cooperate with the commission’s work and allow full and unhindered access for the commission to gather evidence and conduct its work.”

She added: “We must spare no effort to protect the civilian population in Ukraine, and to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need.”

“We continue to call on the Russian Federation to cease its offensive military operations immediately, to remain engaged in meaningful negotiations with Ukraine, and to work towards a peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.”