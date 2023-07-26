Singapore recognised as top 10 most accessible cities globally but challenges remain for heritage sites

SINGAPORE: Mr Alister Ong travels frequently for work and to volunteer but using a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy means he has to make extra preparations.

"I'll need to inform the airline earlier because it gives them ample notice for them to inform the ground staff as well. For example, the weight of the wheelchair that I'll be bringing, the size of the wheelchair, the dimensions, and what kind of needs I have,” he said.

Ms Sabrina Mohamed Zakariah, a customer services officer at SATS, said that she and her team from the “special services” section undergo training on how to deal with people with disabilities, with a bulk of it covering how to assist wheelchair users.

“(We learn) how to manoeuvre the wheelchairs … We have to go up and down the ramps, how to go into lifts, how to move the passenger from the seat on to the wheelchair,” she told CNA, adding that they also learn how to operate other equipment.

However, lack of manpower can sometimes pose a challenge, and the staff at SATS have had to get creative to cope. For instance, they use an e-caddy that can ferry three people out of the plane at once.

“We go through like 1,500 to 1,700 passengers (with special needs) daily. But we don't have that amount of people on hand to help,” said Ms Sabrina.