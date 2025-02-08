Singapore must adapt to 'new reality' where US is no longer prepared to underwrite global order: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore must adapt to a “new reality” of a far less orderly and predictable international environment - one where the United States is no longer prepared to underwrite global order, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Feb 8).

Speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration dinner at Teck Ghee Community Club, Mr Lee said that international geopolitics is “as tense as ever” with “much uncertainty” awaiting in the new year. He pointed to the new US administration as a “significant new factor” shaping global affairs.

Mr Lee added that due to internal challenges and divisions, the US now has an administration with a very different approach to government and the world, and is defining American interests more narrowly.

“It takes a transactional approach to achieve its immediate objectives,” he said, adding that the US looks on tariffs favourably “as a preferred policy tool, an external source of revenue, and a way to force other countries to make concessions”.

Mr Lee also highlighted Washington’s retreat from multilateral commitments, such as the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“The US is no longer prepared to underwrite the global order. This makes the international environment far less orderly and predictable,” he said.

“Singapore, like all other countries, must adapt to this new reality, even as we seek to maintain our strong ties and friendship with the US.”

Mr Lee also said Singapore must continue to work hard on its relations with its neighbours amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

“US-China relations remain fraught, with fundamental differences unresolved,” he noted. “In Europe, the war in Ukraine is about to enter its fourth year. In the Middle East, there is now a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and some hostages have been released, exchanged for prisoners. But the fundamental Palestinian issue remains unresolved - and probably worsened.”

While Southeast Asia continues to be at peace, he cautioned that potential flashpoints remain in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.