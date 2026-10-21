Air quality in Singapore improves; 1-hour PM2.5 readings normal in most regions
At 3pm, the 24-hour PSI remained unhealthy in the west and central regions.
SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore improved slightly overnight into Wednesday (Oct 21), with hourly PM2.5 readings in the normal range in four regions at 3pm.
Northern Singapore had the lowest reading at 24, while the west, the only region in the elevated band, had the highest at 65.
Hourly PM2.5 readings in the central region fluctuated, dipping into the normal band at 3am and rising back into the elevated band at 7am. The region's reading returned to the normal band at 1pm.
Meanwhile, the reading in the east climbed into the elevated band at 6am before returning to the normal band at 7am. It rose into the elevated band again at 10am but fell back into the normal range an hour later.
The reading in the north briefly entered the elevated range at 12pm before falling back into the normal band. The south has remained in the normal range throughout the day.
At 3pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remained unhealthy in western and central Singapore.
FORECAST TO REMAIN UNHEALTHY
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday evening that the air quality in Singapore is forecast to remain unhealthy on Wednesday, with the PSI expected to range from 110 to 180.
In its Wednesday morning advisory, NEA said that widespread hotspots were detected in Kalimantan and southern Sumatra, with moderate to dense transboundary smoke haze observed over Singapore.
While the hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers, the situation is expected to remain elevated in fire-prone regions experiencing prolonged dry conditions, with a continued risk of severe transboundary haze occurrence.
Singapore saw a brief improvement in air quality on Monday, when PSI readings fell into the moderate range in three of the country's five regions for the first time in more than a week.
Before Monday, the last time Singapore recorded moderate air quality was on Oct 9.
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ADVICE FOR VULNERABLE GROUPS
When the 24-hour PSI is in the unhealthy range, NEA advises the elderly, pregnant women and children to minimise prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical exertion.
People with chronic diseases, including heart or lung conditions, should avoid such activities.
For decisions on mask use and immediate outdoor activities, the public should refer to the one-hour PM2.5 readings instead.
When the 1-hour PM2.5 readings are in the high band, vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid outdoor activities, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Those who need to go outdoors for immediate activities may wear a well-fitting N95 mask or equivalent to reduce their exposure to haze particles.
When 1-hour PM2.5 readings reach the very high band of 251 and above, healthy individuals should also minimise all outdoor activities. Those who need to venture outdoors may similarly use an N95 mask for protection.
However, MOH said N95 masks are generally not needed for commuting between home and school or work, or in indoor environments.
The ministry has also advised the elderly, pregnant women and those with severe heart or lung conditions who experience breathing difficulties to consult their doctor before using an N95 mask.
Those who experience discomfort while wearing one should take a break from using it.
Besides N95 masks, KN95, FFP2 and KF94 masks are also effective in reducing exposure to haze particles, according to MOH.
Members of the public can visit the HazeMaskGoWhere website for more information on collection locations and live updates on mask availability at the vending machines.
MOH had also issued guidance on Oct 13 on the types of masks that can be used for protection against haze.
It said surgical masks can help reduce discomfort and the risk of infections by providing a barrier against larger irritant particles.
However, if PM2.5 readings are above 250 and people need to be outdoors for several hours, MOH recommends wearing an N95 or equivalent mask.
Cloth masks generally do not filter fine particles effectively, although they can reduce discomfort by blocking larger irritant particles in the air.