Air quality in Singapore improves; 1-hour PM2.5 readings normal in most regions

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore improved slightly overnight into Wednesday (Oct 21), with hourly PM2.5 readings in the normal range in four regions at 3pm.

Northern Singapore had the lowest reading at 24, while the west, the only region in the elevated band, had the highest at 65.

Hourly PM2.5 readings in the central region fluctuated, dipping into the normal band at 3am and rising back into the elevated band at 7am. The region's reading returned to the normal band at 1pm.

Meanwhile, the reading in the east climbed into the elevated band at 6am before returning to the normal band at 7am. It rose into the elevated band again at 10am but fell back into the normal range an hour later.

The reading in the north briefly entered the elevated range at 12pm before falling back into the normal band. The south has remained in the normal range throughout the day.

At 3pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) remained unhealthy in western and central Singapore.