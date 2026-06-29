Singapore Airlines and Air China sign MOU to deepen cooperation, expand codeshare services

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air China on Monday (Jun 29) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a commercial joint venture partnership.

In a joint media release, the two airlines said the partnership will allow them to deepen their collaboration and offer customers more travel options and flexibility.

The agreement covers the potential expansion of the airlines' codeshare partnership to additional routes between Singapore and mainland China, within China and beyond the two countries.

"The airlines plan to coordinate flight schedules, explore joint fare products, and pursue joint marketing and revenue-sharing arrangements," they said.

These initiatives are subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

The carriers also intend to bolster links between their frequent flyer programmes and exchange best practices in areas such as ground handling, catering and in-flight service.

The airlines began codesharing on selected flights in 2016, and currently codeshare on services between Singapore and Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing and Shanghai.