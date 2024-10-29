CNA Explains: Why do airlines codeshare and should passengers expect similar service on a codeshare flight?

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air India expanded their codesharing partnership on Sunday (Oct 27) by adding more destinations between Singapore and India as well as other destinations around the globe.

Social media comments on the move questioned whether the service standards of both airlines would be on par.

In this year's world airlines awards, Skytrax ranked SIA as the second-best airline in the world, while Air India ranked 90th.

Some online comments questioned if they could book an SIA ticket only to later find out that it is for an Air India flight.

Other commenters lamented that they would be paying "SQ (shorthand for SIA) prices" for "Air India quality of service".

CNA spoke to industry experts to find out what codeshare flights are, how you can tell if you’re taking one, and whether passengers expect vastly different service standards across airlines involved in such arrangements.

What is a codeshare flight?

A codeshare is an arrangement where, by agreement, one airline places its flight number on a flight operated by another airline, said Mr Aaron Wong, founder of travel website The MileLion.

For example, a passenger booking an SIA flight might find that the flight is actually operated by German carrier Lufthansa, or local budget airline Scoot, which is wholly owned by SIA.

Mr Alfred Chua, editor of Asia air transport at trade media FlightGlobal, said that codesharing is also a business arrangement, where airlines sell a certain number of seats on the codeshare flights.



He said that a flight may also have codesharing arrangements with multiple partners, and the number of seats allocated to codesharing varies from airline and route.

However, most of the seats on a codeshare flight will be for the passengers of the main airline operator, while a smaller proportion will be marketed as seats for passengers of the codeshare partner airline or airlines, he added.

According to the SIA website, it codeshares its flights with 33 other airlines from different continents, including Air India, Air France, Ethiopian Airways, Croatia Airlines and United Airlines.