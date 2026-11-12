Singapore Airlines to review feedback on new cabin products, business class colour scheme: CEO
Mr Goh Choon Phong on Thursday (Nov 12) said that the airline will also be exploring "further refinements" to enhance customers’ travel experience.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said on Thursday (Nov 12) that the airline would review feedback on its new cabin products, including their colour schemes, following criticism of the designs.
Speaking at a briefing for SIA's first-half results, Mr Goh expressed the airline's appreciation for customer feedback on the new products.
“We will be reviewing the feedback and look into exploring any further refinements that would help enhance the customer’s experience,” he said.
Following the national carrier's unveiling of its next-generation long-haul cabin products on Nov 6, several content creators and travel writers took to social media to criticise the design of its new business class seats, particularly their grey-and-yellow colour scheme.
At Thursday's briefing, Mr Goh was asked whether engaging one design agency, rather than three, for the revamp could have resulted in lower costs and more cohesive designs.
He said: "The requirements for the (difference in) cabin classes are quite different from our customers' perspective, and what we have done is to choose the most appropriate agency for the needs of that specific business class."
The three agencies tapped by SIA for its new cabin product designs were PriestmanGoode for the new first class cabins, Designworks for business class, and Factorydesign for premium economy class and economy class cabins.
Mr Goh said that customer feedback had highlighted privacy as a key priority, prompting the airline to introduce doors and higher-than-average partitions.
“I would say the (doors are) higher than the average wall height for business class out there,” he said.
Beyond privacy, the new business class seats were also designed to offer greater space and comfort, with a tray table storage system that frees up additional room in the footwell.
Mr Goh added that convenience was another consideration, with charging points and storage compartments for personal belongings positioned within easy reach of passengers, even while they are seated or resting.
BACKLASH TO SIA'S NEW CABIN PRODUCTS
When SIA's new cabin products were unveiled on Nov 6, responses poured in from customers and members of the public online.
Some likened the seats to dental chairs, while others felt the colours and finishes looked cheap and were not in keeping with the airline's premium image.
However, others who tried the new seats praised their comfort, spaciousness and improved privacy features, including the addition of sliding privacy doors.
In response to public feedback, SIA said on Wednesday that the cabin colour palette for its the business class seats was "carefully selected" and were "designed to enhance comfort, privacy, and functionality, while supporting a more seamless travel experience".
"The colours, materials, and finishes were carefully selected to create a fresh, contemporary, and refined ambience, complemented by adjustable in-flight LED lighting throughout the journey," SIA added.
For the first half of its financial year, SIA Group saw its half-year revenue lift 16.8 per cent to S$11.3 billion (US$8.8 billion), fuelled by "robust growth" in passenger and cargo yields.
Its net profit, however, fell 43.9 per cent to S$134 million, largely due to a S$234 million decline in operating profit.
The airline said the drop was partially offset by lower losses from associated companies, mainly Air India, and lower tax expenses.