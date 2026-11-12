Singapore Airlines to review feedback on new cabin products, business class colour scheme: CEO

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said on Thursday (Nov 12) that the airline would review feedback on its new cabin products, including their colour schemes, following criticism of the designs.

Speaking at a briefing for SIA's first-half results, Mr Goh expressed the airline's appreciation for customer feedback on the new products.

“We will be reviewing the feedback and look into exploring any further refinements that would help enhance the customer’s experience,” he said.

Following the national carrier's unveiling of its next-generation long-haul cabin products on Nov 6, several content creators and travel writers took to social media to criticise the design of its new business class seats, particularly their grey-and-yellow colour scheme.

At Thursday's briefing, Mr Goh was asked whether engaging one design agency, rather than three, for the revamp could have resulted in lower costs and more cohesive designs.

He said: "The requirements for the (difference in) cabin classes are quite different from our customers' perspective, and what we have done is to choose the most appropriate agency for the needs of that specific business class."

The three agencies tapped by SIA for its new cabin product designs were PriestmanGoode for the new first class cabins, Designworks for business class, and Factorydesign for premium economy class and economy class cabins.