SIA flight from Brisbane to Singapore diverted after smoke detected in cabin

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ236 was diverted to Rockhampton in Queensland on Wednesday (Nov 11) after smoke was detected on board.

The Singapore-bound flight departed from Brisbane International Airport at 2.32pm local time (12.32pm, Singapore time) and was scheduled to arrive at Changi Airport at 8.25pm, according to SIA’s flight status tracker.

SQ236 landed "uneventfully" at Rockhampton Airport at 4.09pm local time, SIA said in response to CNA's queries. It added that all customers disembarked normally.

"We are providing our customers with all necessary assistance, including on-ground refreshments, arranging for a relief flight and rebooking onward travel where necessary," it said.

"SIA is investigating the cause of the smoke."

A relief flight was scheduled to depart Rockhampton at 12am local time on Thursday and arrive at Changi Airport at 5.23am Singapore time, according to SIA's flight status tracker.

In a post on X, user angel_jackapoo said her sister was on the affected flight.

Tagging Singapore Airlines in the post, she wrote: “She has a lot of connecting flights, and she also has not eaten for 12 hours and is being kept in an area with no access to food whilst you are deciding what to do.”

In response, SIA said that it was providing all affected customers with the necessary assistance.

“We seek the patience and understanding of the affected customers as our teams work to assist everyone,” it wrote.