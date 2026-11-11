SIA flight from Brisbane to Singapore diverted after smoke detected in cabin

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ236 was diverted to Rockhampton in Queensland on Wednesday (Nov 11) after smoke was detected on board.

The Singapore-bound flight departed from Brisbane International Airport at 2.32pm local time (12.32pm, Singapore time) and was scheduled to arrive at Changi Airport at 8.25pm, according to SIA’s flight status tracker.

SQ236 landed "uneventfully" at Rockhampton Airport at 4.09pm local time, SIA said in response to CNA's queries. It added that all customers disembarked normally.

Pictures posted on Facebook by Central Queensland Plane Spotting Blog showed fire, police and ambulance personnel on site.

"We are providing our customers with all necessary assistance, including on-ground refreshments, arranging for a relief flight and rebooking onward travel where necessary," it said.

"SIA is investigating the cause of the smoke."