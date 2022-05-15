Singapore Airlines extends F1 Singapore Grand Prix title sponsorship for another 3 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will continue as the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for three more years, starting with this year’s race which will be held from Sep 30 to Oct 2, the airline said in a press release on Saturday (May 14).

SIA first signed on as the title sponsor in 2014, and subsequently extended the arrangement in 2018 and 2020 for two years respectively.

The new extension will see SIA stay on as the title sponsor of the Singapore Grand Prix until the 2024 race.

The race was previously sponsored by Singtel from its inaugural edition in 2008 until 2013.

The Singapore Grand Prix is set to return after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A contract for Singapore to host Formula 1 races for another seven years was signed in January this year. This was the fourth contract renewal for Singapore, and the seven-year extension is the longest for the race to date.

“This year’s highly anticipated Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will be an important milestone for Singapore, marking the return of a major international sporting event to the city after a two-year disruption due to the pandemic," said SIA's executive vice president for commercial Lee Lik Hsin.

Mr Brandon Snow, managing director of commercial for Formula 1, said: “We are pleased that Singapore Airlines will continue to be the title sponsor of the Singapore Grand Prix for another three years."

Mr Snow said that the Singapore Grand Prix "is the original F1 night race" and "an iconic Formula 1 event loved by fans and drivers".