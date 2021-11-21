SIA quarantine-free flight brings international travellers back to Melbourne

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight landed in Melbourne Airport on Sunday (Nov 21), marking the first time international travellers have been allowed to travel into Victoria state without having to serve quarantine.

"We are so excited that travel is getting back to normal and we can't wait to welcome travellers to Melbourne from all over the world," said Melbourne Airport in a Facebook post.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced it would extend its quarantine-free vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme to Australia from Nov 8.

However, two-way travel applied only to fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families due to Australia's border measures.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison subsequently announced that Australia would reopen its borders to all vaccinated Singaporeans from Nov 21.

More than 50,000 Singaporeans live in Australia, and about 25,000 Australians live in Singapore.