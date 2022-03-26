SIA London-Singapore flight turns back shortly after take-off due to 'vibrations' on Boeing 777 engine

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines flight travelling from London to Singapore turned back shortly after take-off on Friday (Mar 25) due to "vibrations" on one of its Boeing 777-300ER's engines.

There were a total of 225 passengers and 18 crew on board the flight.

Flight SQ305 encountered technical issues shortly after take-off from London, said SIA in response to queries from CNA.

"The pilots made the precautionary decision to turn back to London because of vibrations on one of the Boeing 777-300ER's engines," said an SIA spokesperson.

The flight safely returned to London's Heathrow Airport at about 2.10pm local time, the spokesperson added.

SIA said that its engineers are conducting investigations into the incident.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. SIA apologises to our customers for the inconvenience caused. Affected customers will be provided all possible support, including rebooking on alternative flights," said SIA.