Criticism of SIA food fuelled by unmet expectations over 'world class' branding, travellers say

APPETISERS TO RETURN

An SIA spokesperson told CNA on Wednesday (May 24) it has reintroduced some items that were removed from the meal tray during the pandemic for operational and supply chain reasons, as well as to reduce food waste. This includes cheese and crackers, and muffins for continental breakfasts.

More changes are on the way.

From Jun 1, all economy class meals on medium-, long-haul and ultra-long haul trips – essentially any flight that is three-and-a-half hours and above – will have an appetiser. This is in addition to a bread roll, a main course, cheese and crackers, and a dessert.

SIA will also bring back bread rolls and butter for economy class meals on short-haul flights that are between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half hours. These will be served together with a main course and dessert.

In response to criticism that the perceived decline in food standards is due to cost-cutting measures, the airline said it has not reduced its budget.

The spokesperson said SIA's current budget for in-flight meals is about 20 per cent higher than that for the 2019/2020 financial year, even though the airline expects that its capacity will be lower than that year.

Still, the crux of the criticism lies in unmet expectations, said frequent flyers of SIA.

"WORLD CLASS" BRANDING SETS CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS

For a start, SIA’s premium branding is a double-edged sword, said Mr Aaron Wong, founder of The Milelion, a Singapore-based online resource for travel miles and points.

“SIA has arguably made a rod for their own backs with the whole ‘Welcome to World Class’ campaign. Because people are always going to beat you with that stick,” the 35-year-old told CNA, referring to the airline’s latest global brand campaign rolled out in January.

“It’s always been a hallmark of SIA to offer something that is really a cut above everyone else – and they have been brilliant at that for a very long time. But the flip side is that once you cut back, people will notice.”

Food and travel blogger Laurence Foo, who has reviewed SIA’s food offerings, pointed out that under the “broader backdrop of shrinkflation and ever-rising costs”, the airline’s profits coupled with its food standards are “just something that is further stinging ordinary consumers”.

“The heart of the issue is that SIA commands a price premium over most airlines, and most people were happy to pay this as it was viewed that you got what you paid for – good service and value,” he said.

The 36-year-old, who flew at least twice a year with SIA pre-pandemic, noticed a “substantial decline” in offerings when travel resumed.

“It's now clear that the food offerings and presentation are headed in the direction of other airlines, instead of forging its own identity, whilst still raising prices. And the value proposition is no longer there, not to mention (there is) a slight degradation of service.”

Echoing similar sentiments about unfulfilled expectations, Mr Fairuz Sallim, who founded travel hacks blog Suitesmile, suggested that the “problem” may not actually be the food.

Instead, the airfare that passengers pay sets their expectations.

“Expectations are high when a customer is paying two to three times more than other airlines. It’s probably fair that they get disappointed when the high expectations are not met … The reality is, many full-service airlines are serving better food while charging less,” he said.