SIA San Francisco-Singapore flight cancelled after plane makes contact with another aircraft on the ground

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco to Singapore was cancelled on Wednesday (Nov 3) after the wing of the plane made contact with another aircraft on the ground.

SQ33 from San Francisco to Singapore had been scheduled to depart at 9.50pm local time on Wednesday (12.50pm on Thursday, Singapore time).

Flightradar24 showed the aircraft leaving and returning to its gate between 9.39pm and 10.27pm.

In response to CNA's queries, an SIA spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021, the wing of a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 aircraft that was taxiing for departure from San Francisco International Airport made contact with another aircraft on the ground.

“The SIA A350-900 returned safely to the gate for inspections, and there were no injuries to the crew or the passengers on board the aircraft.”

The flight was cancelled and engineers conducted checks on the aircraft, the spokesperson said.