SIA, Scoot to introduce more flights under quarantine-free vaccinated travel lane scheme

SINGAPORE: National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) will expand flights under the vaccinated travel lane scheme to nine more cities, following the announcement on Saturday (Oct 9) that Singapore will extend the travel arrangement to eight more countries.

Starting Oct 19, SIA will operate vaccinated travel lane flights from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris and Rome.

This is on top of the flights from Seoul that will begin on Nov 16.

The airline already operates vaccinated travel lane flights to Brunei's Bandar Seri Begawan, as well as Frankfurt and Munich in Germany.

Meanwhile, Scoot - a budget carrier under the SIA Group - will operate vaccinated travel lane flights from Berlin from Oct 20.

Under the arrangement, people vaccinated against COVID-19 can fly to the countries identified and enter Singapore without needing to serve quarantine. They will, however, be subject to requirements such as having to take polymerase chain reaction tests before departure and upon arrival.

The countries newly included in the scheme are Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, taking the total number of countries covered by the travel arrangement to 11.

The SIA website was down briefly on Saturday afternoon after the announcement of the new vaccinated travel lanes.