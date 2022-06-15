SIA Group’s passenger traffic continues to rise in May amid 'strong recovery' in air travel

SINGAPORE: More than 1.7 million passengers flew on Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot in May, a 14-fold increase from a year ago as the air travel sector continues to recover after border restrictions were eased in April.

The number of passengers in May was also up 17.4 per cent from the previous month, according to SIA’s latest operating results released on Wednesday (Jun 15).

SIA Group noted the "strong recovery" in air travel. “Apart from North Asia, travel demand recovered rapidly across all route regions,” it added.

Passenger capacity hit 61 per cent of pre-COVID levels in May, a 4 percentage point rise from the previous month. The company had said in April that it expects passenger capacity to hit 61 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by May.