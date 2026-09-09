Singapore Airlines to seek tougher terms for any fresh Air India funding, sources say

Singapore Airlines, backed by Temasek, is expected to seek greater influence over management and stronger governance rights before approving a capital injection into Air India, said two people familiar with the matter.

The proposed conditions, which would be negotiated with Air India's majority owner Tata Sons, could include greater board voting power and requirements for the Indian carrier to narrow its losses, the people said.

Temasek, Singapore Airlines' majority shareholder, would neither provide the capital itself nor intervene in the carrier's decisions concerning Air India, they added.

The discussion of conditions comes after Reuters last month reported Air India was seeking about US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from its owners.

Two other people said Tata had approved a US$1.1 billion infusion, representing its pro-rata share. Singapore Airlines holds the remaining 25.1 per cent stake.

All four of the people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

In a statement, Singapore Airlines said its board would carefully evaluate any request for additional capital, taking into account Air India's business strategy, the group's operating cash flow and its other capital requirements.

Temasek declined to comment on "speculation with respect to the points on Temasek".

Tata and Air India did not respond to requests for comment.