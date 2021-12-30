SIA to operate daily Singapore-Beijing flights for Winter Olympics, with Changi Airport as 'connecting hub'

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will operate daily flights between Singapore and Beijing from Jan 21 to Mar 16 next year, for officials and athletes who are attending the Winter Olympics.

"The flights are for both Singapore and foreign Olympic officials and athletes," SIA said on Thursday (Dec 30) in response to CNA's queries.

This comes after an annual top-level bilateral meeting between Singapore and China on Wednesday, when Transport Minister S Iswaran said that the airline will operate chartered flights to support the Games.

"While air connectivity between our countries remains below 3 per cent of pre-COVID levels, the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022 will be a good opportunity for us to enhance people-to-people exchanges as Singapore Airlines will be operating chartered flights through Changi Airport as a connecting hub for the region," Mr Iswaran wrote later in a Facebook post.

"We will also continue bilateral discussions on mutual recognition of COVID-19 health certificates, which is a key enabler for safe travel."