SIA extends Dubai flight cancellations to Mar 28

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have again extended the cancellation of their Middle East flights, amid the ongoing war on Iran.

In an update on Wednesday (Mar 11), SIA said that flights SQ494 (Singapore-Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai-Singapore) will be cancelled until Mar 28 due to the "geopolitical situation in the Middle East".

The airline previously cancelled these flights until Mar 15.

Similarly, low-cost carrier Scoot said that flights TR596 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah-Singapore) will be cancelled until Mar 17. It runs flights to Jeddah four times a week.

"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected," SIA said.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot have cancelled flights to the Middle East since Feb 28.

Affected SIA customers will be reaccommodated on alternative flights. They can also opt to receive a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

"Customers are also strongly advised to update their contact details via the manage booking function on our website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status," said SIA.

As part of Singapore's efforts to repatriate citizens left stranded in the Middle East due to the outbreak of war, evacuation flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia have been operated, the latter by the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

A second repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia is planned for Thursday.