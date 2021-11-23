SIA apologises for confusion over email on quarantine requirement for VTL passengers to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday (Nov 23) apologised for any confusion caused by an email to customers that contained information about quarantine requirements for passengers on vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights to Malaysia.

Under the VTL arrangement, fully vaccinated passengers need not serve quarantine upon arrival.

However, customers who had booked VTL flights to Malaysia on Nov 29 received an email on Tuesday morning about COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival.

The email said there have been "changes" to travel advisories.

“Passengers are subject to medical screening and quarantine for seven or 10 days at the first point of entry at their own expense,” the email stated.

It also said that the requirement will not apply to fully vaccinated passengers with an approval letter for home quarantine or who are travelling to Langkawi.

Checks by CNA found that passengers on VTL flights SQ108 and SQ8582 were among those who received the email.

Responding to CNA’s queries, an SIA spokesperson said the email is “an automated update whenever there are changes to any travel advisory sections for Malaysia”.

“The changes indicated in the email, including quarantine requirements, only apply to passengers travelling on non-VTL flights,” said the spokesperson. "We apologise for any confusion caused."

SIA added that it will update its travel advisory to make clear that passengers on VTL flights will be able to enter their destination without needing to quarantine.

The VTL arrangement between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport launches on Nov 29.