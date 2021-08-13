SIA ends monthly variable component wage cuts for all Singapore-based staff

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has ended the monthly variable component (MVC) wage cuts of its Singapore-based staff, which were cut last year as the company's revenue plunged due to COVID-19.

On Friday (Aug 13), an SIA spokesperson told CNA that the airline has ceased the MVC cuts from Aug 1.

However, the additional pay cuts for pilots will remain, as per an agreement with the Airline Pilots' Association - Singapore (ALPA-S) union in September last year to mitigate further job losses for pilots.

Senior management will also continue to take additional pay cuts to their basic salary - remaining at 15 per cent for senior vice presidents, 20 per cent for executive vice presidents, and 25 per cent for the chief executive officer.

Board members will continue to take a 30 per cent cut in fees in solidarity with the management, said the spokesperson.