SIA will not proceed with paper boxes for food on medium- and long-haul flights after trial feedback

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will not proceed with using paper boxes for food on medium- and long-haul flights "for now", in light of the feedback from its trial earlier this year, the airline told CNA on Thursday (May 25).

When the trial was rolled out in March for economy class meals on a small number of medium- and long-haul flights, the paper boxes sparked criticism about the airline's food standards, including the presentation of meals. Some said the move made SIA appear "cheap" and that it was a cost-cutting measure.

"Some of (our customers) have shared their feedback regarding the serviceware, as have members of the public. We have taken that on board," a spokesperson for the airline said in response to CNA's queries.

"We have also received the operational feedback on the trial, and noted that we may need to improve the design of the box."

Taking all these into account, the spokesperson said the airline has "decided not to proceed with this new serviceware for now".

SIA uses paper food boxes for economy class meals on short-haul flights under three-and-a-half hours.