Man who abused cabin crew on SIA flight blacklisted by airline after hitting employee on connecting service

SINGAPORE: A man who abused Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew on a flight from Bangkok last week has been blacklisted by the airline after he hit an employee on his connecting service to Copenhagen, SIA said on Monday (Nov 14).

The man was escorted off the Bangkok to Singapore flight by auxiliary police after it landed on Nov 8. SIA said he displayed disruptive behaviour during the meal service and he was heard using expletives and threatening to push a crew member over in a viral video.

Following the incident on board SQ711, the passenger was subsequently issued a verbal warning, said SIA.

SIA made the decision to allow the man to board SQ352, his connecting flight to Copenhagen, on Nov 9 after he "appeared calm and agreed to behave appropriately and comply fully" with the crew's instruction.

However, the passenger continued to behave in a disruptive manner on board the connecting flight, including striking an employee, said SIA.

"In one instance, the passenger became aggressive and hit a cabin crew member."

The cabin crew managed to calm the passenger down eventually, said SIA, adding that the remainder of the flight, as well as disembarkation, "proceeded uneventfully".

“After review, we decided to blacklist the passenger from all SIA flights.”

The cabin crew member who was hit received medical attention and did not sustain any serious injuries, said SIA.

"Singapore Airlines takes the well-being of our staff and customers seriously. We will take appropriate action against any passenger who may risk the safety of our staff and customers."