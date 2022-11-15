SIA blacklists passenger who hit crew member, displayed unruly behaviour on two flights

SINGAPORE: An unruly passenger was blacklisted from all Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights after he hit a cabin crew member, the airline said on Monday (Nov 14).

The same man was escorted off an earlier flight by auxiliary police after he displayed disruptive behaviour during meal service. He was also heard using expletives and threatening to push the crew member over.

Following the incident on board SQ711 from Bangkok to Singapore on Nov 8, the passenger was subsequently issued a verbal warning, said SIA.

SIA made the decision to allow the man to board SQ352, his connecting flight to Copenhagen on Nov 9 after he "appeared calm and agreed to behave appropriately and comply fully" with the crew's instruction.

However, the passenger continued to behave in a disruptive manner on board the connecting flight, including striking a crew member, said SIA.

"In one instance, the passenger became aggressive and hit a cabin crew member."

The cabin crew managed to calm the passenger down eventually, said SIA, adding that the remaining duration of the flight, as well as disembarkation, "proceeded uneventfully".

“After review, we decided to blacklist the passenger from all SIA flights.”

The cabin crew member who was hit received medical attention and did not sustain any serious injuries, said SIA.

"Singapore Airlines takes the well-being of our staff and customers seriously. We will take appropriate action against any passenger who may risk the safety of our staff and customers."