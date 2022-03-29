Singapore Airlines warns of unverified Facebook page that asks for customers' information in exchange for booking help

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday (Mar 29) urged customers to beware of an unverified Facebook account that is impersonating the airline's official page.

"It has come to our attention that there are users impersonating the Singapore Airlines Facebook page and are approaching customers to assist with their bookings in exchange for their personal information," SIA said in a post on its official Facebook page.

A police report has been lodged, an SIA spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries. The airline has also reported the page to Facebook and has engaged its vendors to get their help to remove the page, the spokesperson added.

The airline urged customers to "exercise discretion" when revealing personal details to unverified sources.

"SIA encourages all customers to be alert to scam sites. Customers should perform secure transactions only through our official website or mobile app, or through our contact centres," the SIA spokesperson said.

Those who believe they may have given their personal information to scammers or performed transactions on scam sites should report this to the police and their bank, the spokesperson added.