SIA delays quarantine-free flights from Singapore to Perth after Western Australia cancels plans to reopen borders
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has delayed the launch of quarantine-free flights for vaccinated travellers from Singapore to Perth after authorities in Western Australia cancelled plans to reopen its borders.
The flights from Singapore to Perth were scheduled to begin on Feb 5.
However, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced late on Thursday (Jan 20) that it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to open up given the rapid spread of Omicron.
Reopening will be delayed indefinitely or at least until the percentage of people who received a third dose of vaccine reached 80 per cent, he said.
The original reopening plan was based on the less transmissible Delta strain, not Omicron, he added.
The announcement does not affect vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights from Perth to Singapore, which will start as planned on Feb 5, said SIA on Friday.
Customers affected by the postponement of Singapore-Perth flights may seek a refund of the unused portion of their ticket, if eligible, said the airline.
SIA also operates quarantine-free flights between Singapore and the Australian cities of Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
“SIA remains guided by Western Australia’s regulations, and we will adjust our flights accordingly,” said the airline.
“We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”
