SIA delays quarantine-free flights from Singapore to Perth after Western Australia cancels plans to reopen borders

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has delayed the launch of quarantine-free flights for vaccinated travellers from Singapore to Perth after authorities in Western Australia cancelled plans to reopen its borders.

The flights from Singapore to Perth were scheduled to begin on Feb 5.

However, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced late on Thursday (Jan 20) that it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to open up given the rapid spread of Omicron.

Reopening will be delayed indefinitely or at least until the percentage of people who received a third dose of vaccine reached 80 per cent, he said.

The original reopening plan was based on the less transmissible Delta strain, not Omicron, he added.