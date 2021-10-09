Singapore Airlines website hit by 'technical difficulties' after announcement on vaccinated travel lanes

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) website was down briefly on Saturday afternoon (Oct 9) after it was announced that new vaccinated travel lanes will open up with several countries like the United States, Canada, Spain and Italy.

"Our website is experiencing technical difficulties, and we're working hard to fix them," read a message on SIA's homepage at about 3pm. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Before this, the website appeared to be loading very slowly. CNA has contacted SIA for comment.

Minister for Transport S Iswaran announced earlier on Saturday that Singapore is extending its vaccinated travel lane scheme to eight countries in Europe and North America - namely Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The arrangement allows fully vaccinated travellers from these countries to enter Singapore without having to serve quarantine, subject to requirements such as having to take polymerase chain reaction tests before departure and upon arrival.

Singapore previously established vaccinated travel lanes with Brunei and Germany, while another with South Korea is slated to begin from Nov 15.

Applications for vaccinated travel passes for those travelling from the eight newly announced countries will begin on Oct 12 at 10am (Singapore time), for entry into Singapore from Oct 19.

For South Korea, applications for the passes will begin on Nov 8 at 10am (Singapore time), for entry into Singapore from Nov 15.