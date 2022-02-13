Important to hold Singapore Airshow even with smaller turnout to build on aviation recovery: Organiser

SINGAPORE: It is "important" that the Singapore Airshow is held despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation and a smaller participation, as the biennial event provides a platform for industry players to discuss navigating the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, said exhibition organiser Experia.

The event also takes place amid a "high" level of optimism as the aviation sector recovers, providing an opportunity to capitalise on this growth, said Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia on Sunday (Feb 13).

"We are starting to see green shoots in the industry, like passenger travel numbers are up, flight frequencies are up. We can all sense the pent-up demand for travel," said Mr Leck during a press conference at the Changi Exhibition Centre ahead of the Airshow from Tuesday to Friday .

"So I think it's even more important, more imperative that we set the platform of Singapore Airshow now to allow all these decision-makers and top industry makers to come and have discussions around them, and how we can navigate our way out of this pandemic."

Asia's biggest aviation event, the Singapore Airshow is held every two years and attended by government and military delegations, as well as senior corporate executives around the world.

About 600 companies are participating in this year's Airshow, down from 930 in the 2020 event.

About 13,000 trade visitors from 39 countries and regions are expected to attend, less than half that of the 2020 Airshow, which welcomed close to 30,000 trade attendees from 110 countries and regions.

Attendees are required to take daily antigen rapid tests amid cases of the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant in Singapore.