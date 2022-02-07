Singapore Airshow to have 8 flying displays; will be livestreamed to the public

SINGAPORE: This year's Singapore Airshow will have eight flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies, its organiser Experia said on Monday (Feb 7).

The airshow, to be held from Feb 15 to 18 at the Changi Exhibition Centre without public visiting days, will livestream the aerial displays.

This includes a debut appearance by the Indian Air Force’s light combat aircraft or Tejas, Experia said, adding that the single jet performance will feature "impressive stunts and manoeuvres".

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will return with two performances this year, featuring a pair of AH-64D Apache attack helicopters and solo aerobatics by an F-16C fighter jet.

The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II – the stealth fighter model that RSAF has agreed to buy – will make another appearance. The US Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress will participate in a fly-by.

Indonesia’s Jupiter Aerobatic Team – known as The Jupiters – also returns after previously featuring in the 2018 edition of the airshow, and will "thrill" audiences with their six-plane formations and precision flying.

Commercial plane watchers can expect to see demo flyovers by Airbus’ A350-1000 and Boeing’s wide-bodied B777-9.

The flying displays will be held once a day at 12.30pm on Feb 15, and at 11.30am on from Feb 16 to 18. The livestream for public viewing can be accessed via Singapore Airshow’s Facebook page or on this website.

"These stellar performances by our partners and exhibitors are testament to the recovery of the aerospace and aviation industry and we hope they will uplift spirits," Experia managing director Leck Chet Lam said.