Singapore Airshow to shrink amid strict COVID-19 health controls

Asia's biggest aviation event, the Singapore Airshow, is set to shrink for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with strict health controls for trade visitors and a lack of public days for locals dampening potential attendance.

The Feb 15 to Feb 18 show will require daily antigen rapid tests for attendees at a time when cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 are rising in the city-state and dining out remains limited to groups of five.

The challenges of holding the biennial air show mirror global travel difficulties that have left the Asian aviation industry struggling to rebound two years into the pandemic.

About 360 companies, including major industry players such as Airbus, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, are expected as exhibitors at the Singapore Airshow, down from 930 in 2020, according to the show's website.

As of Jan 25, business jet makers Bombardier and Gulfstream are not on the list of 360 companies expected as exhibitors at the Singapore Airshow.

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines director general Subhas Menon said a planned pre-show summit for regulators and airline bosses had been postponed indefinitely, a further setback to the industry's recovery prospects.

"Streamlining policies and approaches and all these things are ever more significant now and badly needed," he said.