Singapore to allow travellers from South Asia, ease stay-home notice restrictions for Malaysia and Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Singapore announced on Saturday (Oct 23) that it will re-open its borders to travellers from six countries, including Bangladesh and India, as well as loosen testing and stay-home notice restrictions for several other countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia.

This follows a review of the COVID-19 situation in these countries, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a release.

From 11.59pm on Oct 26, travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter or transit through the country again.

These travellers will be subject to Category IV border restrictions, which include a 10-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

STAY-HOME NOTICE PROTOCOLS SIMPLIFIED

On top of that, Malaysia, Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, South Africa, Tonga, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam, will be placed under Category III measures.

From 11.59pm on Oct 26, all travellers from Category III regions will be able to serve their 10-day stay-home notice at their declared place of residence or accommodation – regardless of the vaccination status and travel history of the traveller and their household members.

Category III travellers currently have to apply to opt out of serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, subject to certain restrictions.

“By default, they will not be allocated accommodation in any dedicated SHN facilities,” said MOH on Saturday.

Returning residents should ensure they can secure alternative accommodation prior to their return if their homes are unsuitable for their stay-home notice, it added.

But the authority added that these travellers must remain in their declared place of residence or accommodation throughout their stay-home notice period, and wear an electronic monitoring device.

“Action will be taken against those who breach their SHN requirements or make false declaration,” said MOH.