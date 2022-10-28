SAF formally establishes Digital and Intelligence Service

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officially established its fourth service - the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) - on Friday (Oct 28).

This comes two months after Parliament approved amendments to the SAF Act and the Constitution to include DIS as a service under the SAF.

First announced in March, the DIS was set up to integrate the SAF’s capabilities in dealing with a wide spectrum of external threats, including those in the digital domain.

To mark the occasion, two guard-of-honour contingents formed by DIS - wearing the new service’s white and grey "Number 1” ceremonial dress uniform - took part in an inauguration parade on Friday.

The event was held at SAFTI Military Institute and officiated by President Halimah Yacob.

Madam Halimah also presented a letter of appointment to Brigadier-General (BG) Lee Yi-Jin - who will head the new service - and conferred DIS its State Colours.