Singapore Army to deploy 100 soldiers to help MOH deal with COVID-19 Omicron surge

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Army is deploying soldiers to help the Ministry of Health (MOH) deal with the surge in COVID-19 Omicron cases.

About 100 soldiers will be involved in the deployment, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 11).

“They will beef up the national call centre to provide guidance, answer queries and reassure COVID-19 patients in the weeks ahead,” Mr Ng said.

Singapore reported 10,686 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as one fatality.