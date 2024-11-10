Singapore, Australia ramp up bilateral military exercise with missions involving both jungle and urban terrains

SHOALWATER BAY, Queensland: This year’s edition of Singapore and Australia’s flagship joint military exercise will see troops from both countries participating in two missions involving both jungle and urban environments for the first time.

Known as Exercise Trident, the bilateral exercise involving the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) usually features one mission in either of the terrains.

For example, the previous exercise in 2022 involved the jungle terrain.

This year’s edition, the 10th for the exercise, is being conducted from Nov 6 to Nov 15 at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland.

The SAF’s lead for Exercise Trident Senior Lieutenant Colonel (SLTC) Enriquez Michael Zachary told reporters that they wanted to increase the scale and complexity of ship-to-shore operations this time around.

"It’s important for us to be able to train in Shoalwater Bay Training Area with the ADF because of the vast terrain and the opportunities for us to be able to do manoeuvres which we cannot do in local terrain," he added.