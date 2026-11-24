CANBERRA: Singapore and Australia signed two pacts to safeguard the flow of critical goods and accelerate the green energy transition on Tue (Nov 24), as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hailed the "trusted partnership" between the two countries amid growing global uncertainty.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, Mr Wong said: “Singapore and Australia have built such a partnership. We have shown that we can count on one another in good times and bad."

During Mr Wong’s three-day visit to attend the 11th Singapore-Australia annual leaders’ meeting, both nations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to ensure the flow of essential supplies, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical products, and agricultural materials.

The deal builds on a previous agreement that covers trade in petroleum oils, including diesel and liquefied natural gas.

“These are practical arrangements that will make a real difference when the next disruption comes. They reflect the trust we have built, and our shared commitment to keeping trade open and supply chains resilient, even in difficult times,” said Mr Wong.

The two countries also signed a landmark agreement on cross-border carbon capture and storage, which would open up new possibilities for Singapore’s industries to reduce emissions, while supporting the country’s longer-term energy transition, Mr Wong said.

Since launching the enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) 2.0 in October last year, both countries are making good progress and "translating our plans into concrete results".

To seize new opportunities for growth, Mr Wong said Singapore is looking to see how it can further cooperate with Australia in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy.

PROMISING AREAS OF COOPERATION

Turning to the green economy, Mr Wong described it as a “promising area” of cooperation, noting that Singapore and Australia were now taking concrete steps to implement the world’s first Green Economy Agreement, which they signed in 2022.

Mr Wong said he also welcomes Australia’s A$175 million (S$149.8 million) commitment to Singapore’s Financing Asia’s Transition Partnership (FAST-P). He said this will help mobilise more financing for clean energy projects across Southeast Asia.

FAST-P is a blended finance initiative designed to mobilise up to US$5 billion to finance Asia’s green transition.

Mr Wong then expressed hope that more Australian companies would use Singapore as a launchpad to invest in the region, adding that both countries would continue to support regional development through initiatives such as their joint Third Country Training Programme.

The Third Country Training Programme is a joint capacity-building initiative that was launched in October 2025 to deliver capacity-building programmes for Southeast Asian countries, including Timor-Leste.

Mr Wong thanked Mr Albanese for his strong support as Singapore assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship next year and welcomed Australia's commitment to deepening its engagement with Southeast Asia.

Both countries share "a strong interest" in a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, said Mr Wong, adding that Australia is ASEAN’s oldest dialogue partner and an integral part of security and prosperity in Southeast Asia.