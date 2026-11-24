Singapore, Australia ink 2 pacts as PM Wong hails ‘trusted partnership’
The two countries signed agreements to safeguard essential supplies and enable cross-border carbon capture and storage during PM Lawrence Wong’s visit to Australia for the 11th Singapore-Australia annual leaders’ meeting.
CANBERRA: Singapore and Australia signed two pacts to safeguard the flow of critical goods and accelerate the green energy transition on Tue (Nov 24), as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hailed the "trusted partnership" between the two countries amid growing global uncertainty.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, Mr Wong said: “Singapore and Australia have built such a partnership. We have shown that we can count on one another in good times and bad."
During Mr Wong’s three-day visit to attend the 11th Singapore-Australia annual leaders’ meeting, both nations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to ensure the flow of essential supplies, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical products, and agricultural materials.
The deal builds on a previous agreement that covers trade in petroleum oils, including diesel and liquefied natural gas.
“These are practical arrangements that will make a real difference when the next disruption comes. They reflect the trust we have built, and our shared commitment to keeping trade open and supply chains resilient, even in difficult times,” said Mr Wong.
The two countries also signed a landmark agreement on cross-border carbon capture and storage, which would open up new possibilities for Singapore’s industries to reduce emissions, while supporting the country’s longer-term energy transition, Mr Wong said.
Calling Mr Wong a "dear friend", Mr Albanese said that the agreements by both countries will "deepen this important relationship" and keep the two economies connected.
"The deep trust between our two countries, of course, comes from over six decades of cooperation working towards a more secure and prosperous region," he added.
Mr Wong said that since launching the enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0 in October last year, both countries are making good progress and "translating our plans into concrete results".
To seize new opportunities for growth, Mr Wong said Singapore is looking to see how it can further cooperate with Australia in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).
"We both have capabilities, and we can focus on where we can build complementary strengths to develop and deploy AI in ways that benefit both businesses and workers."
Turning to the green economy, Mr Wong noted that both countries are launching a new Getting to Zero co-innovation programme to support firms to develop and commercialise low emission products and services.
"This opens up new possibilities for our industries to reduce emissions while supporting our longer-term energy transition."
REGIONAL COOPERATION
Mr Wong then expressed hope that more Australian companies would use Singapore as a launchpad to invest in the region, adding that both countries would continue to support regional development through initiatives such as their joint Third Country Training Programme.
The Third Country Training Programme is a joint capacity-building initiative that was launched in October 2025 to deliver capacity-building programmes for Southeast Asian countries, including Timor-Leste.
Mr Wong thanked Mr Albanese for his strong support as Singapore assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship next year and welcomed Australia's commitment to deepening its engagement with Southeast Asia.
Both countries share "a strong interest" in a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, said Mr Wong, adding that Australia is ASEAN’s oldest dialogue partner and an integral part of security and prosperity in Southeast Asia.
Mr Albanese said he looked forwarded to supporting Singapore's work as ASEAN chair in 2027.
"The work that we do together helps to support a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region, and Australia’s relationship with ASEAN has never been more important."
WHAT THE TWO DEALS ENTAIL
The MOU on essential supplies was signed on Tuesday by Singapore Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, and witnessed by Mr Wong and Mr Albanese.
In July this year, Singapore and Australia signed the Protocol on Economic Resilience and Essential Supplies, under which Singapore and Australia will commit not to adopt or maintain export restrictions on agreed essential items.
The protocol also provides for advance notification, consultation, and the review and withdrawal of measures, and will enter into force once both countries complete their domestic procedures, said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) in a press release.
Tuesday's MOU supplements the protocol by extending Singapore’s and Australia’s commitments to support trade flows in a broader range of essential supplies beyond petroleum oils and liquefied natural gas.
These include agricultural chemicals and inputs such as crop protection products and fertilisers, construction materials, food, fuel and fuel additives, pharmaceuticals and medical products, renewable energy technologies, semiconductors, telecommunications equipment, traffic signalling equipment and water treatment chemicals.
Separately, Singapore and Australia signed the Agreement on Transboundary Movement of Carbon Dioxide Streams for the Purposes of Offshore Geological Sequestration to enable carbon capture and storage.
The agreement was signed by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, and witnessed by both prime ministers.
The agreement formalises the transfer of carbon dioxide accounting responsibility for the cross-border movement of carbon dioxide from Singapore to Australia, and lays the groundwork for how carbon dioxide would be measured, reported and accounted for by each country, in line with the Paris Agreement and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) reporting guidelines.
"The agreement reflects Singapore and Australia’s shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero by leveraging Singapore and Australia’s complementary strengths to advance our shared decarbonisation objectives," said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) in a press release.
The ministry added that the agreement will allow Singapore to tap on carbon capture and storage as a potential decarbonisation pathway, alongside others in its broader effort to transition towards a low-carbon economy.
METI said that carbon capture and storage “is especially relevant for hard-to-abate industries where emissions cannot easily be abated through existing technologies”.