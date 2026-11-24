CANBERRA: Singapore and Australia signed two pacts to safeguard the flow of critical goods and accelerate the green energy transition on Tue (Nov 24), as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hailed the "trusted partnership" between the two countries amid growing global uncertainty.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, Mr Wong said: “Singapore and Australia have built such a partnership. We have shown that we can count on one another in good times and bad."

During Mr Wong’s three-day visit to attend the 11th Singapore-Australia annual leaders’ meeting, both nations signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to ensure the flow of essential supplies, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical products, and agricultural materials.

The deal builds on a previous agreement that covers trade in petroleum oils, including diesel and liquefied natural gas.

“These are practical arrangements that will make a real difference when the next disruption comes. They reflect the trust we have built, and our shared commitment to keeping trade open and supply chains resilient, even in difficult times,” said Mr Wong.

The two countries also signed a landmark agreement on cross-border carbon capture and storage, which would open up new possibilities for Singapore’s industries to reduce emissions, while supporting the country’s longer-term energy transition, Mr Wong said.

Calling Mr Wong a "dear friend", Mr Albanese said that the agreements by both countries will "deepen this important relationship" and keep the two economies connected.

"The deep trust between our two countries, of course, comes from over six decades of cooperation working towards a more secure and prosperous region," he added.

Mr Wong said that since launching the enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0 in October last year, both countries are making good progress and "translating our plans into concrete results".

To seize new opportunities for growth, Mr Wong said Singapore is looking to see how it can further cooperate with Australia in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).

"We both have capabilities, and we can focus on where we can build complementary strengths to develop and deploy AI in ways that benefit both businesses and workers."

Turning to the green economy, Mr Wong noted that both countries are launching a new Getting to Zero co-innovation programme to support firms to develop and commercialise low emission products and services.

"This opens up new possibilities for our industries to reduce emissions while supporting our longer-term energy transition."