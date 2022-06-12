Singapore, Australia reaffirm close and long-standing defence ties

SINGAPORE: Australia and Singapore on Sunday (Jun 12) reaffirmed their "close and long-standing" bilateral defence relationship, and discussed enhancing cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a statement.

This came during Australia's Minister for Defence Richard Marles' visit to Singapore to attend the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue. The high-level security summit, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, began on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Mr Marles, who is also Australia's Deputy Prime Minister, called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday at the Istana, and was hosted to dinner by Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Sunday.

"The SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) and the Australian Defence Force share a long history of military cooperation, and we are grateful for Australia’s support for the SAF's training in Australia," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday.

During the dinner on Sunday, Mr Marles and Dr Ng expressed continued emphasis on the joint development of training areas and advanced training facilities in an expanded Shoalwater Bay Training Area and a new Greenvale Training Area in Queensland, Australia.