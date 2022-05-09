Explainer: What is the Singapore Bar and how are errant lawyers disciplined?

SINGAPORE: The recent news that 11 trainee lawyers cheated in the 2020 Bar exams has brought this rite of passage in the legal profession to wider attention.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (May 9), Minister for Law K Shanmugam said lawyers owe a “very high duty” to the court.

“They have to act with the highest standards of probity, to ensure that they can be relied upon with utmost confidence,” he added.

The cases have prompted questions from some members of the public about what can be done to maintain ethical and professional standards among lawyers.

We look at the basics of what it takes to become a lawyer in Singapore, the conduct that is expected of them and what the consequences could be when those expectations are not met.

WHAT IS THE BAR?

In Singapore, the Bar refers to legal professionals who have satisfied all the requirements for legal education and vocational training to be admitted as advocates and solicitors of the Singapore Court.

Admission to the Bar gives lawyers the right and privilege to practice law in Singapore.

In the most general sense, this involves giving legal advice, drafting legal documents and representing clients in legal proceedings. “Non-lawyers are not allowed to do those types of work,” the Law Society told CNA.

Only those who have been admitted to the Bar and hold a valid practising certificate can take up private practice in a law firm. Other Bar members can also choose to work in the public sector, such as the Attorney-General’s Chambers, ministries or statutory boards.

New lawyers are usually called to the Bar every month. Once a year, the Chief Justice presides over a “mass call”, typically held in August.

Every lawyer with a valid practising certificate then automatically becomes a member of the Law Society. There were 6,333 legal practitioners in the country last year, according to the society’s website.



There are also some jobs in the legal profession that do not require admission to the Bar or a practising certificate, such as in-house counsel.