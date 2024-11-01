Five Singapore-based firms sanctioned by the US for enabling Russia's war effort

SINGAPORE: Five Singapore-based firms have been sanctioned by the United States for their roles in enabling Russia’s efforts in the ongoing Ukraine war, the US government said on Wednesday (Oct 30).

They have also been added to the list of Specially Designated Nationals by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The US on Wednesday took action against nearly 400 entities and individuals globally for “enabling Russia’s prosecution of its illegal war”, said the US Department of State.

“The department seeks to disrupt the networks and channels through which Russia procures technology and equipment from entities in third countries to support its war effort,” it added.

It said that Wednesday’s designations targeted “producers, exporters, and importers of items critical to Russia’s military-industrial base”.

Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine in February 2022 – a war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

SINGAPORE-BASED FIRMS INVOLVED

Five Singapore-based firms were named in Wednesday’s round of sanctions by the US government.

Powerman International, which designs and produces electrical equipment, was identified for “operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy”, said the US State Department.

The firm, based in Prudential Tower in Cecil Street, had shipped approximately US$4.5 million worth of common high-priority list items – including motherboards and uninterruptible power supply systems originating from the European Union – to Russia-based companies between March 2023 and February this year, the department said.

CNA has contacted Powerman International for comment.