Bicycle-sharing operators in Singapore focus on product quality amid changing landscape

SINGAPORE: With fewer shared bikes across Singapore, some bicycle-sharing operators are now shifting their focus to offering a better product.

Even though the bicycle-sharing landscape has changed dramatically from the past, these companies believe shared bicycles still have a future in Singapore.

Most shared bicycles are now found in the central, southern, and eastern parts of the country.

These areas are also where Anywheel, the largest bike-sharing operator, deploys most of its 30,000-strong fleet, as they are where most trips are made and new riders register.