From cancer to diabetes: Singapore biomedical startups expand into China to accelerate development of new treatments

GUANGZHOU: At a laboratory in Guangzhou, scientists are developing a new way to treat liver cancer by reprogramming the body’s own immune cells to recognise and attack tumours.

The method, developed by Singapore biotechnology firm Lion TCR, targets liver cancer linked to hepatitis B, a disease prevalent in China and parts of Asia.

The company is among Singapore biomedical startups tapping China’s vast patient pool, hospital networks and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate development of new therapies.